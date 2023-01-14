Snowmobilers urged to be careful on Quebec trails after storms

Friday's winter storm will have made at least a few people happy, as the few dozen centimetres of snow that fell over the past 24 hours will kick-start the snowmobile season.

The Quebec Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (FCMQ) is taking this opportunity, which coincides with the start of International Snowmobile Safety Week on Saturday, to remind snowmobile enthusiasts of some essential safety rules.

"We want to remind our members that each individual is responsible for his or her own safety and that they must make the right choices to ride safely," explained FCMQ marketing director Michel Garneau.

Fortunately, these awareness-raising efforts are bearing fruit, he said.

"It's certain that there is still work to be done, but a study conducted by the federation shows that the rate of snowmobile deaths has decreased by 50 per cent compared to twenty years ago," he said. "It's true that the balance sheet has improved a lot, but as long as there are snowmobile deaths, our work is not finished."

The causes of death among snowmobilers are varied. However, with increased vigilance, the worst can be avoided in most cases.

"It's different from year to year: there's loss of control, for example," he said. "Then 14 per cent of deaths are due to drowning and hypothermia; 23 per cent are caused by impaired driving. We also have people crossing roads and being hit by other vehicles, and collisions with animals; in short, we try to work on all the causes to improve the results for each season."

INSTRUCTIONS

Throughout the winter season, the FCMQ, in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec and the Government of Québec, will make snowmobilers aware of the various dangers associated with their sport.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec, as well as more than 1,200 trail patrol officers, will be on the ground during the winter to provide a safe environment for snowmobilers under supervision.

"First of all, users are invited to ride on the 33,000 kilometres of trails marked by volunteers and to avoid travelling on bodies of water, especially with the mild start to the season, which has had the effect of thinning the ice cover. We are asking people not to venture out before the clubs have had a chance to go and validate the thickness of the ice," said Garneau.

The federation also recommends hiking between 6 a.m. and midnight and planning an itinerary and sharing it with friends and family to be found more quickly if an incident occurs.

The FCMQ's safety tips also include respecting signs, observing the 70 km/h speed limit and refraining from driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.