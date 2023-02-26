Authorities urging caution on snowmobiles during Spring Break
With Spring Break just around the corner for thousands of students, many families have planned holidays or activities, especially outdoors.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is taking the opportunity to remind everyone that caution is still required when it comes to recreational activities with the family, such as snowmobiling or off-road vehicle (ATV) riding.
For example, "it is not permitted to attach a snow tube or any other sliding object behind a snowmobile or quad. It is an imprudent action, according to an article of the law on off-road vehicles, and the fine is $450," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.
It is permitted to have passengers in the back of a sled, but it must be properly secured and have lights that activate when braking.
Helmets must be worn, even by children, or face a $350 fine.
"This spring break, many people will bring their children on snowmobiles. We want to remind you that it is forbidden to put a child in front of you on a snowmobile or a quad... The passenger must have a seat set aside for him, therefore, behind the driver. The child's feet must rest on a step so that it is safe," said Bernard. "Here again, the fine is high for offenders: $350."
Letting a young person under 16 years of age drive an off-road vehicle is also prohibited outside private family property. Even though the fine is $450, this is an offence that the police often find.
Of course, it is possible to have a good time while enjoying winter activities. As far as recreational activities are concerned, it is sufficient to respect certain basic rules, such as using the trails and avoiding unmarked bodies of water.
"The ice conditions in some areas can be a very significant risk for people who venture off the trails," said Bernard. "People are reminded to respect speed limits and to adapt their driving to the trails and visibility, to always keep their off-road vehicle headlights on and to always check the condition of the trails before setting out," said Bernard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 26, 2023.
