A snowmobiler clinging to life after accident in Quebec's Saguenay

A man was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident in the Mars-Moulin ZEC in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean on Saturday morning.

The snowmobiler collided with a tree on federated trail 383 around 10:45 a.m., according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital in critical condition late Saturday afternoon.

He was part of a group of three snowmobilers, said Bernard.

A police officer in collision investigation went to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the event.