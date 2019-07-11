

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens have signed Finnish forwards Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen to two-year contracts.

Armia's contract has an average annual value of US$2.6 million, while Lehkonen's has an AAV of $2.4 million.

Armia set new career highs for goals (13), power-play goals (two), and power-play points (six) in his first year with the Canadiens this past season. He also added 10 assists.

The 26-year-old Armia has played 237 career NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Canadiens. He has 39 goals and 42 assists over his career.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound forward was acquired from Winnipeg in June 2018 along with goaltender Steve Mason, a seventh-round selection in 2019 and a fourth-round pick in 2020 in exchange for Simon Bourque.

Armia was picked in the first round (16th overall) by Buffalo in 2011.

Lehkonen, 24, appeared in all 82 games for the Canadiens last season and set career highs in assists (20), points (31), game-winning goals (four), shots (176), and differential (plus-10).

The six-foot, 177-pound forward was Montreal's second-round pick (55th overall) in 2013. He has played 221 career games -- all of the Canadiens -- scoring 41 goals for 80 points over three seasons.