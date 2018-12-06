

CTV Montreal





Former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt has been granted full parole.

Vaillancourt was mayor from 1989 until 2012, when he was charged with corruption and fraud.

Two years ago, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison. Because of good behaviour, he was able to move into a halfway house last year. There is no reason to believe he would commit a violent crime if released, Thursday's parole board decision said.

Vaillancourt , 77, will now be able to return home, but with some conditions.



He is banned from participating in any paid or volunteer political activities. He cannot be responsible for the finances or investments of individuals, companies or charities. And he will have to disclose his financial records to his parole officer.

- With files from The Canadian Press