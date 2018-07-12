Tony Accurso released on bail pending his appeal
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 12, 2018 12:34PM EDT
Tony Accurso has been granted bail and released from prison.
The former construction magnate is appealing his conviction on fraud and corruption charges.
He has already undergone trial - twice - and last week, was sentenced to four years in prison.
Accurso is fighting his conviction for taking part in the 15-year-long corruption scheme that was overseen by former Laval Mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.
