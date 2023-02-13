Former international relations minister Nadine Girault has died, Quebec premier announces

Former Quebec Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault has died at the age of 63, Premier François Legault announced Monday morning.

Legault made the announcement on social media and paid tribute to a "passionate, determined and engaging woman."

Je suis tellement triste d'apprendre le décès de notre ancienne collègue et amie Nadine Girault. Nadine était une femme passionnée, déterminée, attachante. Elle a entrepris, comme ministre des Relations internationales, le virage économique de nos délégations à l’étranger. pic.twitter.com/vMfo4HHInS — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 13, 2023

Girault announced last July that she was temporarily stepping down as minister and would not run again in the October 2022 election for health reasons.

A few years earlier, she had to take a break from her mandate to treat lung cancer.

Girault, a businesswoman, entered politics in 2018 with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ). She was elected as the MNA for Bertrand in October of that year, and was appointed Minister of International Relations and Francophonie.

In a 2020 reshuffle, she was transferred to the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration.