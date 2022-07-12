Quebec minister Nadine Girault leaves office, not running in fall election for health reasons

Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault announced that she is temporarily stepping down for health reasons and that she will not seek a second term next fall for the same reasons.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault's office stated that this decision was made "on the recommendation of her physician."

During Girault's absence, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest will take over the department's files.

The government's release stated that "the Bertrand constituency office remains open and fully operational to serve the population."

In another release issued a few minutes after the announcement of her temporary hiatus, the MNA for Bertrand confirmed that she will not be running for office this fall.

It states that her main source of pride is to have made a major economic shift in Quebec's delegations abroad.

"With eight new appointments of heads of a post, people with very interesting profiles from the financial and business communities, as well as the creation of the Institute of Diplomacy, we ensure that Quebec has a credible, consistent and strong presence around the world," said Girault.

Legault reacted to the departure of the woman who served in the National Assembly since 2018.

"Nadine is a passionate woman, ready to do anything for Quebec," said Legault. "The economic shift she has led in Quebec's international delegations is a good example. By putting forward Quebec's economy, she has left her mark for the years to come. I am very proud to have been able to count on her in my team."

1/3 Sur recommandation de mon médecin, j’annonce un arrêt temporaire de mes fonctions et que je ne serai pas candidate aux prochaines élections.



SEVERAL SICK LEAVES

During her mandate, Girault took several sick leaves.

At the end of October 2021, she left her duties temporarily, this time to undergo surgery. She returned to work in early January.

In September 2021, she had to suspend her activities for a few weeks due to a back injury.

Two years earlier, she was forced to take time off after being diagnosed with lung cancer.