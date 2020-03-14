MONTREAL -- Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Quebec on Saturday, bringing the total up to 24, including the first confirmed case of the disease in a child.

Four other cases were announced earlier in the day.

In a statement, Ste-Justine Hospital said the child that tested positive has returned home and is in satisfactory condition. They said the child had returned home from a trip to Europe and had not contracted the virus locally.

"The CHU Sainte-Justine would like to reassure families; nothing indicates that the young patient could have contaminated other patients and staff members, and all measures of prevention and hygiene were taken during their brief passage at the hospital to avoid contamination."

According the Quebec Health Ministry website there are no probable cases in the province as of Saturday afternoon but 850 people are being investigated. Another 1,399 tests have come back negative. On their website the ministry reminded Quebecers that the risk of transmission in the province remains low.

