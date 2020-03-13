MONTREAL -- The Quebec government announced Friday that all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities in the province will be closed for at least two weeks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault made the announcement Friday morning in Quebec City.

The government also announced that it had set up a new coronavirus information line to replace 811, which had been experiencing technical difficulties making it almost impossible for people to reach.

The government is asking people to now call its 1-877-644-4545 for information on COVID-19 and to set up a test if they believe they may be infected.

Legault said special daycares will be set up for parents of health professionals and other essential service workers to allow them to continue to offer those services.

Most school boards in Quebec - including all the boards on the island of Montreal - had already closed their schools' doors Friday to await the latest directives from the government and provincial health authorities.

On Thursday, Legault issued a directive that no indoor gatherings of more than 250 people be held in the province until further notice.

Legault's directive has led to a flurry of public events being cancelled.

Legault said Friday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec remained at 17, the same number reported Thursday. He said two of those patients are in hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated.