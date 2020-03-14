MONTREAL -- The online classified advertising site Kijiji Canada will not profit off the customer craze to buy toilet paper, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and other items that have been stripped from store shelves across North America.

"We have been monitoring the community response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada. Based on user feedback, and to curb pricing practices that run counter to the community-minded spirit of Kijiji, we will temporarily ban listings for health care masks including N95/N100 and surgical masks, hand sanitizer/gel, disinfecting wipes and toilet paper," a message reads on the site.

"We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and quickly remove any listing that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, or 2019nCoV (except books) in the title or description."

Other sites such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace do not, as of writing, have similar policies in place.

Some users have listed toilet paper for as little as $1, while others list small bottles of hand sanitizer for as much as $500.

Facebook, however, banned ads for medical face masks a week ago as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people's concerns about COVID-19.