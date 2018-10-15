Featured Video
Firefighter killed in weekend highway crash
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 8:34AM EDT
A Verdun man was questioned Sunday following a collision that took place on Highway 55.
Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday a motorcycle rider was thrown when he stuck a deer near Drummondville.
The rider was then run over by a driver who did not stop.
The victim, a 54-year-old firefighter from Longueuil, died of his injuries.
Police later tracked down the driver to Verdun where he was arrested and questioned. There is no word as to whether or not he will face charges.
Latest Montreal News
- Unions, anti-poverty groups call on CAQ government to hike minimum wage
- Man shot through doorway and killed in NDG
- Woman hit by driver at Guy and Notre Dame
- End of the line for STM memorabilia as thousands line up for transit system garage sale
- A goodbye for some is opportunity for others as work continues on St-Hubert Plaza