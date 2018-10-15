

CTV Montreal





A Verdun man was questioned Sunday following a collision that took place on Highway 55.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday a motorcycle rider was thrown when he stuck a deer near Drummondville.

The rider was then run over by a driver who did not stop.

The victim, a 54-year-old firefighter from Longueuil, died of his injuries.

Police later tracked down the driver to Verdun where he was arrested and questioned. There is no word as to whether or not he will face charges.