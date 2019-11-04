ST-SAUVEUR-DES-MONTS -- Two restaurants in Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts were destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Firefighters believe the blaze broke out in the basement of the Steak Frites St-Paul on de la Gare St. in the Laurentians. The Amir restaurant, which shares the building, was also destroyed.



The flames climbed through the walls of the building, but didn't cause any damage to neighbouring businesses.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.

Several dozen firefighters battled the blaze with help from three local fire departments.

No one was injured.







- With a report from The Canadian Press