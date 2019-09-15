

Daniel J. Rowe, Pedro Querido, CTV News Montreal





Some of the top men's fashion designers brought their collections to the runway Saturday night at the M3/Mode Masculine Montreal fashion show at the Montreal Science Centre.

It was part of the city's first ever men's fashion week.

The five designers that presented their collections Saturday were:

Maxime Black , a young creative fashion label founded by Maxime Touze and Charles Dignat in 2018. The label's roots come from the designers' rural French upbringings.

, a young creative fashion label founded by Maxime Touze and Charles Dignat in 2018. The label's roots come from the designers' rural French upbringings. Helmer, by Joseph Helmer . A men’s tailor by trade with his own line of couture and ready-to-wear garments, who created the foundations for his haute couture made-in-Canada label.

. A men’s tailor by trade with his own line of couture and ready-to-wear garments, who created the foundations for his haute couture made-in-Canada label. Lakuachimoto , a brand from Vincent La Kuach, who is a dentist, model, painter and fashion designer creating a varied and androgynous style.

, a brand from Vincent La Kuach, who is a dentist, model, painter and fashion designer creating a varied and androgynous style. Pascal Labelle , who has been tailoring exclusive coats since 2005, and works mostly with leather, fur and cashmere, and whose fashion show featured the supermodel Eve Salvail and many Quebec artists.

, who has been tailoring exclusive coats since 2005, and works mostly with leather, fur and cashmere, and whose fashion show featured the supermodel Eve Salvail and many Quebec artists. Rhowan James, a Toronto designer, who taught himself how to design, construct, cut and sew his own patterns and fabrics.

The fashion week ended with a Sunday brunch.