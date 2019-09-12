

Pedro Querido and Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal





Montreal is hosting its first ever men's fashion week.

M3 / Mode Masculine Montreal begins Friday and continues until Sunday with conferences, workshops, entertainment, runway shows and glamorous evenings – all with a goal to bring the men’s fashion industry closer to the consumer.

With few links between the fashion and business world, men’s fashion designers need a platform to help them learn to become better entrepreneurs, explained M3 founder Yves Ulysse.

Montreal is home to some of the country's most impressive designers:

Rad Hourani is a Jordano-Canadian from Montreal who, in 2013, became the first designer to show a unisex collection at the Haute couture fashion event in Paris.

is a Jordano-Canadian from Montreal who, in 2013, became the first designer to show a unisex collection at the Haute couture fashion event in Paris. Andy Long-Hoang and Tinashe Musara are the creative minds behind WRKDEPT, unisex collections inspired by the world of hip-hop.

One of the designers featured at M3 will be Joseph Helmer, a men’s tailor by trade and with his own line of couture, ready-to-wear clothing, an accessory line and designer stage clothing that created the foundations of his haute couture made-in-Canada label.

Other labels presenting runway shows: