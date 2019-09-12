Montreal is hosting its first ever men's fashion week
Black suit by Rhowan James
Pedro Querido and Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 3:37PM EDT
Montreal is hosting its first ever men's fashion week.
M3 / Mode Masculine Montreal begins Friday and continues until Sunday with conferences, workshops, entertainment, runway shows and glamorous evenings – all with a goal to bring the men’s fashion industry closer to the consumer.
With few links between the fashion and business world, men’s fashion designers need a platform to help them learn to become better entrepreneurs, explained M3 founder Yves Ulysse.
Montreal is home to some of the country's most impressive designers:
- Philippe Dubuc is perhaps the most well-known, in the field since 1993.
- Rad Hourani is a Jordano-Canadian from Montreal who, in 2013, became the first designer to show a unisex collection at the Haute couture fashion event in Paris.
- Andy Long-Hoang and Tinashe Musara are the creative minds behind WRKDEPT, unisex collections inspired by the world of hip-hop.
One of the designers featured at M3 will be Joseph Helmer, a men’s tailor by trade and with his own line of couture, ready-to-wear clothing, an accessory line and designer stage clothing that created the foundations of his haute couture made-in-Canada label.
Other labels presenting runway shows:
- Maxime Black, a young creative fashion label founded by Maxime Touze and Charles Dignat in 2018. The label takes its roots from the rural French lifestyle and culture from where the two founders are from.
- Lakuachimoto, a brand from Vincent La Kuach, who is a dentist, model, painter and fashion designer creating a varied and androgynous style.
- Pascal Labelle, who has been tailor-making exclusive coats since 2005 and works mostly with leather, fur and cashmere.
- Rhowan James, a Toronto designer, who taught himself how to design, construct, cut and sew his own patterns and fabrics.
