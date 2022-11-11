Eastern Quebec expecting 15 to 25 cm of snow this weekend

Sept-Iles, Que. -

The Cote-Nord region of Quebec will be covered with its first white coat starting Friday. Snow will be spread out over three days, with a chance of blowing snow and freezing rain.

The storm expected this weekend is not directly related to tropical storm Nicole, but is instead a combination of several lows, including one from the Midwest, explained Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin.

"The first snow will settle on Friday afternoon. At first it will be very sticky and then it will continue during the night, but it will be small amounts to begin with," said Bégin.

Overnight from Friday into Saturday, Quebecers in the region are advised to be cautious of the wind. Gusts could reach 60 km/h, creating a phenomenon of blowing snow.

This could be limited if the snow turns into freezing rain overnight.

MOST SNOW ON SATURDAY NIGHT

Most of the snow will come in on Saturday night and Sunday during the day. The meteorologist explained that this will be a second episode of snow, and more intense than the first.

Accumulations of up to 25 cm will be perfectly normal for the season.



"It's staggered in time, so it's quite normal to receive our first accumulations of snow on the Cote-Nord at this time of the year," said Bégin.

NO QUICK MELT

The snow should stay on the ground longer than we think. Temperatures in the forecast for next week mean the snow isn't expected to melt quickly.



- This report by Ma Côte-Nord / The Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on Nov. 11, 2022