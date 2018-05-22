Driver escapes on foot after leading police on chase
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:13PM EDT
A traffic stop for a broken headlight resulted in a high speed police chase in Repentigny on Tuesday morning.
At 12:48, a Repentigny police patrol car pulled a vehicle over on Highway 640. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.
A chase ensued until at 1:05, the driver abandoned the vehicle on Desmarteux St. in Montreal and took off on foot.
A canine squad was brought but the driver was not found. The vehicle was towed and police said it has not been reported as stolen. Police are attempting to locate the owner.
Police said the driver is a male in his 20s.
Nobody was injured during the chase and no vehicles were damaged.
