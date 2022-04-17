Dominique Anglade denounces double standard for women in politics
The life of a politician isn't easy — even less so if you're the leader of a party and a woman, says Liberal (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade.
In politics, women are judged more harshly in many respects, she says. They feel the pressure to be perfect at all times and must constantly prove themselves, with little room for mistakes or anger.
And if you must face Premier Francois Legault every day in parliament, it doesn't get any better, according to Anglade.
She says her gender has played a role in the premier's attitude towards her.
"He's a paternalistic person, that's for sure," Anglade said during a lengthy interview with The Canadian Press.
Sitting in a Quebec City cafe, it was the end of a difficult week for her party: in Marie-Victorin's Monday by-election, the QLP settled for fifth place with a meagre 7 per cent of popular support.
Anglade criticized comments made on the evening of Legault's victory in the district, when he claimed Quebecers didn't appreciate her "mudslinging" over the CHSLD Herron, where dozens of seniors died during the first wave of the pandemic.
Was the premier's comment inaccurate, condescending and even sexist?
"Absolutely," said Anglade.
Anglade says she's singled out as "aggressive or whiny" whenever she criticizes the government "in a firm manner" — a reality she believes doesn't exist for male politicians.
"The bias is there."
But Anglade tries her best to keep herself in check at the National Assembly, convinced that she would not be forgiven for the slightest misstep, be it a clumsy word or burst of anger.
Anglade also claimed Legault treats the men and women in his circle differently.
"It's clear that he wipes the slate more easily for men," she said, referring to the three women who have been removed from the cabinet since the mandate's beginning: Marie-Chantal Chasse, Sylvie D'Amours and Marie-Eve Proulx.
No male ministers have suffered the same fate, although some have had difficulties.
Anglade cited the case of Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, who was repeatedly rebuffed by the Ethics Commissioner, but is still in office.
"I could never have done what Pierre Fitzgibbon did" and remained a minister, said Anglade, adding that she has "much less right to make mistakes" than her male counterparts.
To reverse this trend, she argues more space is needed for female political leadership, a reality she hopes will be reflected in all spheres of society.
'PERFECT WOMAN' SYNDROME
Knowing they have little room to manoeuvre, female politicians strive to be nothing less than perfect, Anglade explained.
She says she suffers, like so many other women who have tried to make their mark in politics, from "the syndrome of the one who must not make any mistakes."
But this reflex "limits you in all that you can be, in all that you can say, in the way you express yourself," she said, adding that it "prevents you from being what you naturally are."
There's "a dichotomy between the person I am and the perception" people have, said Anglade; a gap between the public image and the real person.
With the election approaching, the woman who has been leading the QLP for nearly two years intends to be much more present in the field, to make voters discover the "real" Dominique Anglade.
She's relying on her Charter for Regions to win back the Francophone vote, by advocating for increased decentralization of powers. The first announcement on this subject will be made Thursday in Trois-Rivieres.
Anglade says she wants to return to the party's core values, including economic development. Her vision includes integrating wealth creation and the fight against climate change into a coherent whole.
The Liberal is well aware that she only has a few months to get back on track, and "the challenge is huge but exciting."
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 17, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Shanghai targets COVID-19 lockdown turning point: sources
Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow the city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow.
U.S. rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a nightclub in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state over the Easter holiday weekend, and the third in the nation.
Mental illnesses linked in new study to higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead royals at Easter service; Queen absent
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded, police said.
Conservative leadership candidate Aitchison calls carbon tax 'effective' but would scrap it
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Scott Aitchison says while a price on carbon might be the 'most effective' policy to curb emissions, he'd scrap it anyway.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts 'wet, warm' Ontario summer
Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old Halifax man named as homicide victim: police
Halifax Regional Police say 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison was the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Brunswick Street.
-
Critics upset with new Nova Scotia property taxes for non-residents
Some out-of-province property owners in Nova Scotia are upset they are the target of new taxes unveiled in the recent provincial budget.
-
Voting underway for N.B.’s amalgamated Entity 51 name change
As far as place-names go, Entity 51 doesn’t really have a ring to it.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. woman makes $1 million donation to reach city’s animal centre and dog park budget goal
St. Thomas City council is expected to approve a new animal centre and dog park Tuesday after a massive donation from a local businesswoman.
-
Londoners return to celebrating religious holidays for the first time without restrictions
This weekend many Londoners have come together to celebrate their religious holidays, including Easter, Ramadan, and Passover.
-
Northern Ontario
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Friendly Sudbury area moose taken to Muskoka wildlife sanctuary
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has stepped in after some northern residents expressed concern for a young moose that had become too comfortable with humans.
-
Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts 'wet, warm' Ontario summer
Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
Calgary
-
Impaired driving suspected in head-on crash in northwest Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following an early morning crash in northwest Calgary.
-
Award-winning Alberta musician loses battle with cancer
Bill Bourne, an Alberta musician who won multiple Juno Awards throughout his long career has died of bladder cancer.
-
Flames secure playoff berth with a little help from Oilers, then thump Coyotes 9-1
An NHL playoff berth secured in the hours before Saturday's puck drop, the Calgary Flames turned a quiet start to a game into a goal-fest in a 9-1 thumping of the visiting Arizona Coyotes.
Kitchener
-
Police chief retiring, masks in school, stolen vehicles in lake: Top stories of the week
The Waterloo Regional Police Service chief retiring, a call for masks to be required in schools again, and several suspected stolen vehicles found in a lake round out the top stories of the week.
-
'I missed this for two years': Long weekend gatherings held as officials urge caution
For the first time in a couple years, very few COVID-19 restrictions were in place for the Easter long weekend.
-
Concern for well-being of missing 83-year-old man in Brantford
Brantford police are asking for the public's help as they look for a missing 83-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested in random attack on 'visually impaired' senior, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have arrested a man suspected of an apparent random attack on a senior downtown late last month.
-
These B.C. communities just set cold weather records for 3 days in a row
Nearly two dozen B.C. communities saw new record low temperatures in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Driver suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Abbotsford crash, police say
A man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to local police.
Edmonton
-
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
-
Ramadan fundraiser helping to feed kids across the world
The Grand Iftar returned to an in-person format this year on Saturday to raise money to feed children all over the world.
-
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College Easter brunch event returns after two-year hiatus
The annual St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Easter Brunch returned with in-person dining on Sunday after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
-
Mix of sun and clouds with below average temperatures on Sunday
The long weekend comes to an end with sunshine and cooler temperatures in Windsor-Essex.
-
With warm weather approaching, CBSA reminds boaters of entry requirements
With boating season around the corner, the Canada Border Services Agency is reminding water-travellers of entry requirements.
Regina
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
On what is supposed to be Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in the 'senseless' war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts raging in the world, and cited the 'troubling' risk of nuclear warfare.
-
Government House hosts traditional Easter egg hunt
The cold temperatures outside did not stop Government House and the Easter Bunny from celebrating Easter weekend.
Ottawa
-
Toronto mosque shooting prompts increased patrols in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they have been in contact with local imams in the city following a shooting outside a mosque in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa Public Health conducting independent review of COVID-19 response
As Ottawa Public Health begins the gradual “demobilization” of its COVID-19 operations, it will launch an independent review of its pandemic response to learn for the next emergency.
-
Ottawa hospital cancels non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19 and Pat King set to appear in court: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Sask. fire department rescues 'exhausted' dog trapped in well
A dog is safe after being trapped in a well, Nipawin Fire Department says.
-
Community rallies to support Saskatoon baby boy needing bone marrow transplant
A GoFundMe page is aiming to raise money to support a Saskatoon six-month-old baby boy who was born without an immune system and in need of a full bone marrow transplant.