MONTREAL -- The Quebec College of Physicians on Friday announced it has authorized the province's nurses to write notes to employers for people who need to miss work due to COVID-19.

The order specifically grants nurses the power to write notes to authorize people to be off work for 14 days, the length of the recommended quarantine or self-isolation period for people who test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Generally, it's only the province's doctors who can issue such a note for Quebecers who need to miss work for medical reasons.

The College said the decision was meant to limit the exposure and travel of patients infected with COVID-19 and improve access to the public health system.

"This is an exceptional situation and we need to consider all possible avenues to optimize the role of doctors and other health professionals," said Dr. Mauril Gaudreault, president of the College, in a statement.