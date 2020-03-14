MONTREAL -- Some of Montreal’s most popular restaurants will close down indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday the owners of Joe Beef, one of Montreal’s most famous eateries, took to Instagram to say they would honor reservations for Saturday night but would close after that “till we have an all clear to proceed operations.”

The closing also affects Joe Beef’s sister restaurants Le Vin Papillon, Liverpool House and Vinette.

The ownership said their kitchens won’t go entirely dark: takeout and delivery service will be offered as of Tuesday.