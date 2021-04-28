MONTREAL -- CGI Inc. reported its profit in its latest quarter was up from a year ago as its revenue edged lower.

The technology and business consulting firm says it earned $341.2 million or $1.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $314.8 million or $1.18 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in what was CGI's second quarter totalled nearly $3.08 billion, down from $3.13 billion a year ago.

Excluding acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, CGI says it earned $1.35 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $1.26 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Bookings in the quarter were $3.89 billion, up from $2.78 billion a year ago.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.