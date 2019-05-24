

The CAQ’s general council is meeting in Montreal this weekend with plans to discuss a greener economy.

The conference’s agenda includes speeches by environmentalists and Environment Minister Benoit Charette, and sessions on the green economy will dominate the afternoon.

Dominic Champagne, head of the Pacte pour la transition, a group pushing the government to step up the fight against climate change, will also speak.

A speech from Premier François Legault will close out the conference Sunday.

The CAQ has come under fire by other parties and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante for not taking climate change seriously enough. Legault replaced his first environment minister, MarieChantal Chasse, after only a few months on the job after she found herself unable to answer reporters’ questions on multiple occasions. He also came under fire for not attending the COP24 climate summit in December because he was “too busy.”



