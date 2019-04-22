

Current and former cabinet ministers planted trees in Montreal on the same day protesters demanded governments take stronger action to limit the effects of climate change.

Health Minister Danielle McCann was joined by former Environment Minister Tom Mulcair, leaders from St. Mary's hospital, and Pierre Lussier, leader of Earth Day activities in Quebec, in planting trees outside St. Mary's hospital in Cote des Neiges.

"This is also with the CIUSSS West Island which is an organization that is really ahead in taking measures with the staff to improve the environment. We want the whole network of health and social services to take measures, like it's here, to prevent climactic changes," said McCann.

Hundreds of similar activities were scheduled to take place across Quebec to mark Earth day, and McCann said the goal was to plant 375,000 trees over the next two years.

Meanwhile protesters began rallies the National Assembly at midday to say the need to find climate change is urgent. They are calling on Premier Francois Legault's government to act quickly.

Mulcair, who is also the chair of the Earth Day board, said drastic changes are needed to prevent drastic disaster.

"This is to remind people that global warming is real, that climate change is real, that it's time to start acting and stop faking it. Ottawa signed the Paris Accord a few years ago and then went and bought us a pipeline as if that was going to reduce greenhouse gases. The Quebec government has Energy Saguenay which will make it impossible for Quebec to meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets," said Mulcair.

Following repeated rallies on Fridays in Montreal, a large rally is scheduled to take place this coming Saturday in Montreal as protesters demand governments reduce greenhouse gas emissions.