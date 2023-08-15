Canadiens trade Petry for second time in just over a year in deal with Red Wings

Jeff Petry's second stint with the Montreal Canadiens lasted just over a week.

The Canadiens announced Tuesday that they have dealt the veteran defenceman for the second time in just over a year. His destination this off-season is the Detroit Red Wings, in exchange for defenceman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2025.

Montreal acquired Petry from Pittsburgh on Aug. 6 as part of the three-team trade that sent star defenceman Erik Karlsson from San Jose to the Penguins.

Petry had five goals and 26 assists for the Penguins last year after Pittsburgh acquired him from Montreal in an off-season trade.

The 35-year-old played the previous eight seasons with the Canadiens, collecting over 40 points in four consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2020-21 to lead the team's defence in points every season during that span.

The Canadiens are retaining 50 per cent of Petry's remaining salary of US$4.5 million. The Penguins are retaining another $1.56 million as part of the Karlsson trade.

Lindstrom, a second-round pick of the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL draft, had a goal and seven assists in 36 games last season.

He has two goals and 24 assists in 128 career NHL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.