Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.

The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015.

He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens.

Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games.

Selected 23rd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2012, the six-foot-two native of Pointe-Claire, Que., has 138 points (49 goals, 89 assists) in 417 career NHL games.

Poehling scored 13 goals and added nine assists in 85 career NHL games after being drafted 25th overall by Montreal in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.