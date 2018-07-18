

CTV Montreal





A Cote des Neiges community group has received a major boost in funding from the federal government.

The CDN Black Community Association helps families and teens in crisis, with one program in particular that helps keep teenagers away from crime.

The group's "Strengthening Families" program assists families that have been split up due to immigration issues, or lack one parental figure, or youth that are having difficulty.

Tiffany Callendar said the organization reaches out to families and offers training to help people get through the crisis and resume normal family life.

"Essentially the strengthening families program is a 14-week intervention program where families, parents with their children ages 6 to 12, or 13 to 17, join us consecutively for 14 weeks. We have a supper together and then we break off with four trainers, two with the parents and two with the children, and they learn the same lesson.

Although the program has often worked on a shoestring budget, on Wednesday MP Anthony Housefather presented the group with $2.8 million in federal funding over the next three years.

Callendar said the funding will help the CDNBCA expand its program to other communities.

This program has been aimed at black families, but Housefather would like it to accommodate the large Filipino community in the neighbourhood.