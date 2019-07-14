

CTV Montreal Staff





Quebec's independent investigation squad is looking into the death of a 55-year-old man during a police operation in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

Officers from the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police force and the Sureté du Quebec went to a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire around 9:50 p.m. Saturday after getting reports that a man had barricaded himself inside.

At some point overnight police heard a gunshot. They entered the home at 5:00 a.m. and found a body.

Eight investigators from the BEI will take over the case with assistance from the SPVM, which will provide a pair of forensic investigators.

Anyone with information about what took place is asked to contact the BEI.