A judge has refused Bertrand Charest's request for bail while he appeals his conviction for sexual assault.

The former national ski coach was found guilty in June on 37 sex-related counts.

Earlier this month he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The convictions involve one adult woman and eight women ages 12 to 18, that Charest assaulted over several years both in Canada and abroad.

Charest has been in detention since his arrest in 2015, and has nearly eight years left in his sentence.