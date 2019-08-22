Police in the Montreal suburb of Deux Montagnes are searching for clues after an orchard was repeatedly attacked in recent weeks.

The first incident at Domaine Villeneuve, located in Saint Joseph du Lac, took place on July 28, and the orchard was attacked again the following weekend.

Police said that on July 28 someone made their way onto the farm and slashed the canvas covering of a shed used to store farm equipment. That caused about $40,000 in damage.

The following weekend someone snuck onto the orchard in the middle of the night and cut down 350 young fruit trees.

On Aug. 7 someone broke into the home of one of the owners of the orchard. Police did not say if anything was stolen, or if anyone was hurt during the incident.

The orchard grows and sells ten different types of apples, as well as other fruits and vegetables, both at their farm and a stall in Jean-Talon market.

People at the orchard were not willing to comment about the vandalism or the break and enter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Deux Montagnes police at 450-473-4686 xt. 272.