MONTREAL -- Air Canada customers will not be able to make or modify reservations as of 8 p.m. Monday night until at least the middle of the day Tuesday, the airline announced Monday.

Air Canada will be transitioning to a new reservations system, and during that transition neither the airline's website nor its call centre will be able to take reservations.

In a message posted to its website, Air Canada is urging passengers to make changes before tonight's migration to the new system.

While reservations won't be available, Air Canada says all other information, such as flight statuses and check-ins, can continue to be made as usual.

It also says that flight operations should continue as normal during the migration of the reservation system.

An Air Canada spokesman said he had no further information to provide other than what was posted on the airline's website, but said Air Canada expects only "minimal impact" on its customers.

Earlier on Monday, Air Canada had issued travel alerts for Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

This Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 18, 2019.