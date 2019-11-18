MONTREAL - Air Canada on Monday morning issued travel alerts for Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, warning travellers of possible disruptions due to weather.

The airline says rain and snow in the three cities - and air traffic restrictions that may be issued as a result - may cause flight delays or cancellations throughout the day at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, the Ottawa International Airport and both Lester B. Pearson and Billy Bishop Airports in Toronto.

Air Canada says travellers affected by the alerts can make alternate arrangements without a penalty, space permitting.

The airline recommends checking your flight status before heading to the airport, and re-booking as needed online or by calling 1-888-247-2262.