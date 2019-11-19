MONTREAL -- Air Canada says it's "business as usual" now that the airline has completed its migration to a new reservation system.

"We have now migrated to a new reservation system to improve your travel experience," the airline said in a statement on its website posted late Tuesday morning. "It is business as usual and reservation services including flight purchase and booking modification are available."

Air Canada began its migration to the new booking system at 8 p.m. Monday and completed it Tuesday mid-morning. During that time travellers were unable to make or modify reservations online or by phone.

All passenger bookings and personal information remained secure throughout the migration to the new system, the airline announced.