MONTREAL -- Quebecers should prepare to receive several centimetres of snow Sunday evening.

The regions of Baie-Comeau, Quebec City, Lanaudiere, the Laurentians and Gatineau will be the most affected.

Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for these areas, which could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow Sunday evening through Monday.

Other regions, including Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Bas-Saint-Laurent, will not be spared Sunday and Monday, but the accumulation there will be less significant: around 10 centimetres.

On Monday, freezing rain could fall on certain sectors, including Bas-Saint-Laurent and Mauricie.

The greater Montreal area should expect to receive about five centimetres of snow between Sunday evening and Monday. The precipitation will then change to rain.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.