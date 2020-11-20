MONTREAL -- Winter is coming.

It’s not just the motto of House Stark on Game of Thrones, it’s what parts of Quebec are bracing for starting this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the province, as motorists get ready to deal with winter weather driving before the Dec. 1 winter tire deadline.

A low pressure system tracking up from the United States, is expected to bring snow into southern Quebec beginning Sunday evening.

Depending on the exact track, Montreal could see about 5 cm. Sunday night. Snow in Montreal will quickly change to rain on Monday, however, and there could be a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover early Monday morning.

Skiers will have reason to rejoice as the heaviest snow is expected to fall over areas north of the Saint Lawrence. Areas like Mont-Tremblant could see in the neighborhood of 20 cm. of accumulation.

Ski hills across the Eastern Townships will have to wait a little longer. The area is only expecting a couple of centimetres Sunday night before a changeover to rain.

All in all, the next five days will feature a little something for everyone as highs go from the double digits on Friday, back below the freezing mark next Tuesday with snow, rain and a touch of freezing rain in between.