MONTREAL -- An investigation is underway at the CIUSSS-Ouest-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal after a cyber security intrusion was discovered at the Jewish General Hospital.

An email to CIUSSS employees said patient and staff information does not appear to have been accessed at this time.

Internet access has been cut off while the investigation is underway and employees have been asked to download materials needed to complete their work offline over the next 72 hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated.