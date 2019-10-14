MONTREAL -- One volunteer at Willingdon Elementary School in NDG has donated time to young students for over a half-century, and she doesn't plan on stopping.

Penny Fenwick began tutoring students in 1969 when her children were at the school.

"The best gift is the fact that an adult is actually putting their full concentration on them for that 20 minutes or half-an-hour," said Miss Penny.

She meets students to help them with math twice a week one-on-one.

"She's very kind. She takes things slow. She makes sure I understand it," said one young student.

He workroom is lined with thank you cards, awards and pictures of past students reminding all who enter of Miss Penny's lasting impression in the community.

"The other day a cashier at Provigo said to me, 'oh Miss Penny. You taught me a trick for the nine times table!' This comes out of nowhere," she said.

Miss Penny said so long as she can climb the stairs, she will help out and hopes others will follow her example.

"I'm getting so much in return just by being here, and having the privilege of working with these children," she said.