MONTREAL -- A 33-year-old man is in the hospital recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning in Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois, 911 calls came in around 5:45, and officers responded to find a man with a lower-body stab wound in his car in a private parking spot on Bossuet St. near Notre-Dame St. East.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects, and investigators are analyzing the scene.