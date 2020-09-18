MONTREAL -- Police are investigating in Montreal North after reports that shots were fired between two men, who then fled.

There is no identified victim yet, nor a suspect, said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The 911 call came in at around 6:30 p.m., she said. Witnesses said that two men had an altercation near the corner of Drapeau and De Charleroi streets.

They said "a man fired in the direction of another man," she said.

Afterwards, both men reportedly left before police came on the scene. Officers have closed a portion of De Charleroi St. and have brought police dogs to help investigate.

The incident is the most recent in a string of shootings that had Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Montreal police promising to take action, including heightened police patrolling.