MONTREAL -- It was a different kind of Remembrance Day in Montreal: no parades, a subdued wreath-laying ceremony with everyone well-spaced for COVID-19.

People were told to stay home, and some veterans were sad to see it. It’s been an especially hard month and year for them, with the annual poppy campaign down by half and legions facing serious financial trouble.

But a few people did attend Wednesday’s ceremony, not having seen the instructions—including one relatively new Canadian, who said that being there meant a lot.

“Like anyone else I cannot deny the role that Canada played during the war. So I’m here to pay respects,” said Wissam Boumalsab, an immigrant from Lebanon.

