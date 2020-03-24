MONTREAL -- A two-month-old baby has been transported to hospital after displaying possible symptoms of COVID-19, Urgences-Santé confirmed Tuesday.

First-responders were called to the home in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve brough at 11 p.m. Monday night after the infant showed signs of difficulty breathing.

The baby’s father had tested positive for the virus and was in self-isolation in the home.

Paramedics wore protective equipment to transport the infant to hospital, where medical staff was made aware of the situation.

The baby was in stable condition during admission.

First responders were not able to immediately confirm if the child will be tested for COVID-19.