Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Montreal area

After swearing at the heat for three days, those in Montreal and the surrounding areas look about to get a reprieve from the mugginess with some heavy rain, lightning and thunder.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Thursday for Montreal, Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield, the South Shore, Eastern Townships and other regions in southwest Quebec.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the weather alert reads. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

The alert says to watch for flash floods and water pooling on roads, and to avoid water-related activities when violent, sudden gusts of wind emerge.

Environment Canada said the thunderstorms could start around 2 p.m., with rain forecast throughout the night and into early Friday morning.

Heat warnings remain in effect for much of Quebec.