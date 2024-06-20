City worker discovers body in canal southwest of Montreal, Quebec police investigating

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a city worker discovered a dead body in a canal west of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release that officers in Beauharnois-Salaberry received a call from a city employee who located a body near Victoria Street.

"As yet, the body has not been identified," the SQ said in the release.

An autopsy will be performed at the Quebec medical lab in Montreal, and the SQ has begun an investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the person's death.

An investigator went to where the body was found, along with forensic teams, to gather evidence.