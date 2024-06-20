A mural in tribute to René Lévesque to be created this summer in Montreal

MONTREAL
Montreal

    Former Quebec premier Rene Levesque will be featured in a massive mural that will soon be visible from the Metropolitan Highway (A-40) in Montreal. (The Canadian Press) Former Quebec premier Rene Levesque will be featured in a massive mural that will soon be visible from the Metropolitan Highway (A-40) in Montreal. (The Canadian Press)
    A "large-scale mural" in tribute to former premier René Lévesque will be completed this summer in Montreal. Once completed, it will be visible to motorists on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40).

    Artist Kevin Ledo will paint the mural on a building belonging to the Société québécoise des infrastructures on Crémazie Street East, in the Villeray--Saint-Michel--Parc-Extension borough.

    According to the Fondation René-Lévesque and the MU organization, which are spearheading the project, the work will be "highly visible" from Highway 40 and its eastbound service road.

    The mural will feature a portrait of the man who was premier of Quebec from 1976 to 1985, as well as a quote recalling the adoption of the Charter of the French Language in 1977.

    Ledo is behind other public works in Montreal, including Yvonne Maisonneuve and Daisy Peterson Sweeney murals. In a news release, he stressed that his aim will be to "transmit René Lévesque's role as a visionary leader who defended and promoted a strong Quebec identity."

    The official inauguration is scheduled for the end of August, around René Lévesque's birthday on the 24th.

    The Fondation René-Lévesque hopes to eventually deploy other murals in tribute to the former premier elsewhere in Quebec, each recalling a defining moment in his political career.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2024.

