Pierre Poilievre in Quebec: How he plans to drum up support in on summer tour

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is launching a campaign-style summer tour, starting with several stops in Quebec.

It begins with a rally in Montreal Wednesday evening, introducing the Conservative candidate for the Mount Royal riding currently held by long-time Liberal Anthony Housefather.

The last time the Conservative Party won any seats on the island of Montreal was in 1988, under Brian Mulroney.

Speaking to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson, Poilievre said a Conservative government would prioritize the housing crisis.



Poilievre defended his use of the word "incompetent" to describe both Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand.



He blamed excessive bureaucracy at the municipal level for blocking the construction of homes and driving up prices.



He also said immigrants are not to blame for the housing shortage, distancing himself from Premier François Legault’s position on the issue.

Watch the video above for the full interview.