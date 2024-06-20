MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Driver clocked going over 180 km/h in a 70-zone, fined $2K: Quebec police

    Quebec provincial police car. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press) Quebec provincial police car. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press)
    Quebec provincial police (SQ) highway patrol officers clocked a driver going over 180 km/h and slapped him with a fine for more than $2,000.

    According to a SQ news release, officers intercepted a vehicle Wednesday morning at around 1:30 a.m. that was travelling 183 km/h in a 70-zone on Highway 15 at the Edoard-Montpetit viaduct.

    The 21-year-old man picked up a ticket worth $2,051, got 24 demerit points. He also had his licence suspended for a week.   

