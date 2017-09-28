

CTV Montreal





Drivers going west should avoid Highway 20 and the Turcot Interchange this weekend, while ramps leading to the Jacques Cartier bridge will also be closed.

The largest closure this weekend is of Highway 20 between Angrignon Blvd. and the St. Pierre Interchange.

Every westbound lane will close at midnight Friday, Sept. 29, and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

The highways feeding Highway 20 west will also be closed for the weekend.

Turcot closures

The connections from the westbound Ville Marie Expressway/Highway 720 to Highway 20 west and Highway 15 south will be closed as of midnight Friday, Sept. 29. They will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2

The Monk Blvd. entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed as of 11:30 p.m. Friday, and the entrance ramp from de la Verendrye Blvd. to Highway 15 north closes at midnight.

Heading south on Highway 15, only one lane will be open between the Turcot Interchange and Exit 61 (Atwater Ave.)

Exit 62 (De la Verendrye) from Highway 15 south will also be closed from midnight Friday, Sept. 29 until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2

Remember that the ramp from Highway 15 north to Highway 20 west closed this past Monday and will remain closed until November.

Meanwhile the Atwater exit from Route 136 eastbound will be closed all weekend.

Jacques Cartier construction

Getting to the Jacques Cartier Bridge from the South Shore on the final weekend in September will require some planning.

The eastbound connection from Taschereau Blvd./Highway 134 to the Bridge, and to Highways 20 and 132, will be closed.

The closures start at 10 p.m. Friday Sept. 29 and will last until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

Crews are working on waterproofing membranes, replacing expansion joints, and repairing the road surface.