

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an important witness in a homicide.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was stabbed in apartment on Mullins St. in Point St. Charles at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Another resident of the building came across the badly injured woman lying in a hallway.

They called 9-1-1 and paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Medical crews took the victim to hospital where she died of her injuries around 8 a.m.

Crime scene investigators spent the rest of the night in the building trying to figure out how the woman was stabbed and slashed and a motive for the attack.

The victim’s sister identified the victim as Gerry Sisi Thibert, a transgender sex worker.

Transgender advocates say more needs to be done to protect trans sex workers who they say are at an increased risk of violence in the industry.

Police are now seeking a black man with dark eyes and short, black hair. The man wore a black coat, a black sweater with the Nike logo in white letters and black pants and was captured on surveillance video around the time of the murder.

Anyone with information about the witness is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.

Pictures of the witness:





