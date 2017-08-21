

CTV Montreal





Quebec City police have arrested three people, including two minors, in connection with a false bomb threat.



They say the bomb squad was called in to the Marie Guyart Building (formerly known as Complexe G) at 1035 de la Chevrotière St at about 2:50 p.m.



With 30 storeys, it is the tallest building in the city and houses several government ministries and an observation deck.



The site was evacuated, though police said they allowed people to re-enter the building shortly thereafter.



No explosive device was found on the scene, police said.



The three people were arrested in a different part of the city. They may face charges in connection with the threat.

