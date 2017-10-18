Thieves rip ATM out of grocery store
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 8:18AM EDT
Thieves ripped open an ATM overnight at a grocery store a in a small town north of Laval.
Cleaning staff at the IGA on Montée Gagnon in Bois des Filion called police at 1:15 a.m. to report that the store's ATM was lying on the ground outside the store.
Police arrived and determined the bank machine had been pulled from its moorings and torn apart, at some point between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Officers do not yet know how much money was in the ATM, and planned to look at surveillance video to identify the suspects and what vehicle they used.
