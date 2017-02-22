

CTV Montreal





The Montreal police chief has asked the Sûreté du Québec to investigate allegations that some of his officers fabricated evidence.

The SQ will review some of the investigations conducted by the SPVM's internal affairs department following a report on the program 'J.E.' broadcast on TVA Tuesday night.

Former Montreal police officers told TVA that the Montreal police department had fabricated evidence to silence other officers about allegations of internal corruption.

Police chief Philippe Pichet said that after viewing the report, he immediately asked the SQ to review these SPVM investigations.

“I’m very concerned about what I saw and heard and I don’t know about all those facts, so that’s why I asked Martin Prud’homme of the Sûreté du Québec to review all the investigations related to these three people and verify these know facts,” he told CTV. “It’s very important to shed light on all these facts.”

"Now we’re bringing up some old investigations. The people brought forth some new information, so we’re going to concentrate our effort to make the situation very clear," said Pichet, saying the force plans to collaborate with the SQ.

On Wednesday evening, Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux said the 'facts raised are serious and deserve concrete action,' adding that he was 'reassured' by the fact that the SQ would be conducting an investigation.

Pichet underlined that the report focuses specifically on the internal affairs division, not the entire force.

“We have to make it very clear. We’re talking about the internal affairs division, which is not the majority of our officers. We have 4,600 officers. They’re all doing great work. They’re very professional," he said.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre added that he was troubled by the report and is reassured that Pichet acted immediately by asking the SQ to investigate.

“Mr. Pichet has all my support,” Coderre said, adding that “the vast majority of people at the SPVM do their work professionally.”

“We’ll leave the Surete du Quebec to do their work,” he added.



So far Pichet, Coiteux and Coderre have not shown any interest in having the case investigated by the Independent Bureau of Investigators, established to investigate incidents involving police officers.



Pichet said the force will agree to collaborate with them if they are called upon to investigate.



Parti Québécois is also asking for Pichet’s suspension.

More to come.



With files from The Canadian Press